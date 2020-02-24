CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
246 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 6 to 11 feet at 14 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
8 to 13 feet at 15 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 9 to 12 feet at 15 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 8 to 10 feet at 15 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 8 to 10 feet at 15 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM
and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward
60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM
and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward
60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente
Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa
Barbara Islands.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM
and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward
60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM
and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward
60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente
Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa
Barbara Islands.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10
NM.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
