CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
247 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt with wind
driven seas at 5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...South of Port Orford, with the highest winds and seas
south of Gold Beach from 8 to 30 NM offshore.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
