CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

239 AM PDT Sat Apr 11 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT... very steep, hazardous, wind driven seas 7 to 11 ft this

morning then 7 to 10 feet today and tomorrow. North winds 20 to

30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt in the afternoons and evenings.

* WHERE...Hazardous Seas Warning, south of Gold Beach 5 to 15

miles away from shore. Small Craft Advisory, all other areas

between Cape Blanco and Pt. St. George.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 AM PDT early

this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT

Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet at 9 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 12 feet at 10 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Winds continue to weaken below advisory criteria; therefore, the

advisory was allowed to expire.

_____

