CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

127 AM PDT Fri May 15 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds around 15 knots with gusts 20 to 25

knots. Strongest winds will be during the late afternoon and

evening near San Clemente Island. Combined seas of 6 to 8 feet

along with steep waves.

* WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border

Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

