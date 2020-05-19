CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

210 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING

TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 25 knots.

Combined steep seas 7 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border

Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 10 PM PDT today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO

10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 knots with gusts to 25 knots.

Combined steep seas 5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican

Border and out to 30 nm.

* WHEN...From noon to 10 PM PDT today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather