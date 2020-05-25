CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 26, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
118 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt through
this evening. Wind driven seas 6 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...All areas from Port Orford south.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Tuesday. The highest seas will occur this
afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather