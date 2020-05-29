CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

307 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Steep seas 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds. North winds 20 to

25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt Friday morning.

* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected in all

areas, followed by very steep and hazardous seas.

* WHEN...The Hazardous Seas Warning is in effect until 11 AM PDT

Saturday. The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 2 PM PDT

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas will pose an increased

risk to smaller vessels. Very steep and hazardous seas could

capsize or damage vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 7 to 11 ft at 14 seconds.

North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Small Craft advisory conditions are expected in all

areas, with very steep and hazardous seas developing beyond 2

nm from shore.

* WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory and Hazardous Seas Warning are

in effect until 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas will pose an increased

risk to smaller vessels. Very steep and hazardous seas could

capsize or damage vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

