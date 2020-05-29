CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
307 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Steep seas 10 to 12 ft at 14 seconds. North winds 20 to
25 kt, increasing to 25 to 30 kt Friday morning.
* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected in all
areas, followed by very steep and hazardous seas.
* WHEN...The Hazardous Seas Warning is in effect until 11 AM PDT
Saturday. The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 2 PM PDT
this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas will pose an increased
risk to smaller vessels. Very steep and hazardous seas could
capsize or damage vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
