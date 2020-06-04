CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 5, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt gusting to 40 kt. Steep to very

steep wind driven seas of 8 to 12 ft.

* WHERE...Warning level seas will occur between 5 nm and 50 nm

offshore from Pistol River south. Advisory conditions will

affect all other areas.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Friday. The strongest winds and heaviest

seas will occur Thursday afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather