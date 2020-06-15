CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

242 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON PDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts around 30 kt. Steep seas building from 7 to 10 feet.

For the Gale Watch, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40

kt and seas 9 to 12 feet possible.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon Tuesday to noon

PDT Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday afternoon

through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep

seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

9 to 11 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

