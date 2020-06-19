CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
305 AM PDT Fri Jun 19 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, choppy waters
expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds
10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San
Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon
to 10 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from
2 PM to 10 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather