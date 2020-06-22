CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 22, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
254 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
steep seas 5 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and steep
seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and steep
seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Steep seas 5 to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
