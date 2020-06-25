CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

159 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Very steep

and hazardous wind driven seas 9 to 13 ft.

* WHERE...All areas will be affected by very steep and hazardous

warning level seas, with gales expected south of Port Orford and

beyond 2 to 3 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening

to 2 AM PDT Sunday. For the Gale Warning, from 11 PM this

evening to 5 PM PDT Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 2 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

