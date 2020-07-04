CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 5, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

208 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 9 to 12 feet at 9 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 6 to 11 feet at 8 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 8 to 13 feet at 8 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 10 to 12 feet at 8 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 9 to 13 feet at 8 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet at 8 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 12 feet at 8 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20

kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory,

west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from

11 AM to 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 9 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

_____

