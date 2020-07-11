CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 13, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
231 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
5 to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. Strongest
winds and highest seas around Pt St George.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 9 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with some localized gusts up to
40 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 9 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to around 30 kt and
seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. Strongest winds
and highest seas downwind of Cape Mendocino.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to around 30 kt and
seas 6 to 8 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. Strongest winds
and highest seas near Cape Mendocino.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather