CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

330 AM PDT Mon Jul 13 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 11 feet at 9 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 9 to 13 feet at 9 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 11 feet at 8 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 9 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10

to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected.

For the second Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to

11 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11

AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 8 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

