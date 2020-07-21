CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

230 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Winds have diminished below advisory level.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep seas 9 to 11

ft at 11 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north

winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft at

11 seconds.

* WHERE...Hazardous seas warning from Gold Beach south and between

5 and 40 NM from shore. Elsewhere, small craft advisory are

expected.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from noon today to 5 AM

PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

