CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
239 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 8 to 10 feet at 9 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 8 to 10 feet at 8 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San
Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor
entrances.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt through tonight, increasing to 20 to 30
kts with occasional gust to 40 kts Friday. For the Hazardous
Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...Small craft conditions will affect areas south of Port
Orford and beyond 3 nm from shore through tonight, then
expanding north, west of Cape Blanco Friday. The Hazardous Seas
Watch is expected mainly south of Gold Beach with small craft
conditions affecting the remainder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Sunday.
For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through
Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt through tonight, increasing to 20 to 30
kts with occasional gust to 40 kts Friday. For the Hazardous
Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...Small craft conditions will affect areas south of Port
Orford and beyond 3 nm from shore through tonight, then
expanding north, west of Cape Blanco Friday. The Hazardous Seas
Watch is expected mainly south of Gold Beach with small craft
conditions affecting the remainder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Sunday.
For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through
Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt through tonight, increasing to 20 to 30
kts with occasional gust to 40 kts Friday. For the Hazardous
Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...Small craft conditions will affect areas south of Port
Orford and beyond 3 nm from shore through tonight, then
expanding north, west of Cape Blanco Friday. The Hazardous Seas
Watch is expected mainly south of Gold Beach with small craft
conditions affecting the remainder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Sunday.
For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through
Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt through tonight, increasing to 20 to 30
kts with occasional gust to 40 kts Friday. For the Hazardous
Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...Small craft conditions will affect areas south of Port
Orford and beyond 3 nm from shore through tonight, then
expanding north, west of Cape Blanco Friday. The Hazardous Seas
Watch is expected mainly south of Gold Beach with small craft
conditions affecting the remainder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Sunday.
For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through
Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt through tonight, increasing to 20 to 30
kts with occasional gust to 40 kts Friday. For the Hazardous
Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...Small craft conditions will affect areas south of Port
Orford and beyond 3 nm from shore through tonight, then
expanding north, west of Cape Blanco Friday. The Hazardous Seas
Watch is expected mainly south of Gold Beach with small craft
conditions affecting the remainder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Sunday.
For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through
Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt through tonight, increasing to 20 to 30
kts with occasional gust to 40 kts Friday. For the Hazardous
Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...Small craft conditions will affect areas south of Port
Orford and beyond 3 nm from shore through tonight, then
expanding north, west of Cape Blanco Friday. The Hazardous Seas
Watch is expected mainly south of Gold Beach with small craft
conditions affecting the remainder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Sunday.
For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through
Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt through tonight, increasing to 20 to 30
kts with occasional gust to 40 kts Friday. For the Hazardous
Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...Small craft conditions will affect areas south of Port
Orford and beyond 3 nm from shore through tonight, then
expanding north, west of Cape Blanco Friday. The Hazardous Seas
Watch is expected mainly south of Gold Beach with small craft
conditions affecting the remainder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Sunday.
For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through
Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt through tonight, increasing to 20 to 30
kts with occasional gust to 40 kts Friday. For the Hazardous
Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...Small craft conditions will affect areas south of Port
Orford and beyond 3 nm from shore through tonight, then
expanding north, west of Cape Blanco Friday. The Hazardous Seas
Watch is expected mainly south of Gold Beach with small craft
conditions affecting the remainder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Sunday.
For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through
Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
_____
