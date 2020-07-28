https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-15439575.php
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
823 AM PDT Tue Jul 28 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San
Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
