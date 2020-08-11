CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 12, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
218 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt through this morning, diminishing
to 15 to 25 kt this afternoon. Steep to very steep wind driven
seas of 7 to 10 ft. Conditions briefly improve Wednesday
morning, then north winds of 10 to 15 kt increase to 20 to 30 kt
Wednesday evening and seas become steep and wind driven at 5 to
8 ft.
* WHERE...All areas will be affected by conditions hazardous to
small craft. Very steep and hazardous seas are expected for most
areas beyond 5 nm from shore through this morning. Then warning
level seas are expected south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm
from shore.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 AM PDT
Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM Wednesday
to 5 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather