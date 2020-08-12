CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

223 AM PDT Wed Aug 12 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

6 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. For the Gale

Watch, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

8 to 12 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM PDT Thursday.

For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through Friday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

