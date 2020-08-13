CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
217 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020
Remnant moisture from Post-Tropical Storm Elida will bring a
moist and marginally unstable air mass over the coastal waters
through mid-morning and bring a slight chance for thunderstorms
to the coastal waters. Any thunderstorm that forms will be capable
of producing locally gusty chaotic winds and rough seas,
occasional dangerous lightning, brief heavy rainfall with reduced
visibility, and waterspouts.
