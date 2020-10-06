CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

152 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT MOST OF THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH THIS

MORNING...

A shallow marine layer in place will bring areas of dense fog to

much of the coastal waters through this morning, with only patchy

dense fog across the inner waters between Point Mugu and San Mateo

Point including Anacapa Island and the San Pedro Channel (PZZ655).

Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to

one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout

for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the

shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and

consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.

