CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 18, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

231 AM PDT Sat Oct 17 2020

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 8 to 10 ft at 10 seconds expected. For the second

Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 10 ft

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

and steep seas 6 to 9 ft are expected.

* WHERE...Warning level seas will occur beyond 7 nm south of Gold

Beach through early this morning and again late this afternoon.

Small craft advisory conditions will occur elsewhere.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 AM PDT early this

morning. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 PM this

afternoon to 5 AM PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather