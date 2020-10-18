CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

224 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with steep seas 5 to 8 ft. North

winds increase to 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and steep seas

of 6 to 10 ft late Monday into Tuesday

* WHERE...All areas beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore through early this

morning. Then areas south of Port Orford and beyond 5 nm from

shore today into Tuesday.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather