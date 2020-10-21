CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 22, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

209 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have lowered to below advisory thresholds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have lowered to below advisory thresholds.

