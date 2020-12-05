CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

144 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 10 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

steep wind driven seas 7 to 12 ft.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

_____

