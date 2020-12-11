CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 12, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

255 AM PST Fri Dec 11 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10

to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet at 13

seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds

15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this

afternoon to 3 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM

PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds

around 15 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds. For the

second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts

up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening

to 3 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM

PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15

to 20 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet at 13 seconds. For the second

Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts

up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening

to 3 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds around 15 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet at

13 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds around 15 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet at

13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 6 to 11 feet at 13 seconds, resulting in hazardous

conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather