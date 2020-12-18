CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

213 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Steep seas 10 to 12 feet through today. South winds

increase to 20 to 30 kt across the area with occasional gusts of

35 kt from Port Orford north this afternoon and evening. A

combination of swell and steep wind waves will result in choppy,

hazardous seas this afternoon through this evening. Then, seas

becoming swell dominated 11 to 15 feet at 14 seconds Friday

night, remaining steep through at least Sunday evening.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

