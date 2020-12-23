CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 229 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020 ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Strong southerly gales of 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt are possible Thursday evening into Friday. Very steep and hazardous wind driven seas of 13 to 17 ft at 9 seconds are also possible during this time. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Strong southerly gales of 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt are possible Thursday evening into Friday. Very steep and hazardous wind driven seas of 14 to 19 ft at 9 seconds are also possible during this time.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

WINDS AND WAVES HAVE FALLEN BELOW SMALL CRAFT CRITERIA.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. 