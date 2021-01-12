CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 13, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 209 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt today into tonight. Localized wind gusts to storm force are possible for the waters near Cape Blanco today. Very steep and very high combined seas of 18 to 24 ft are expected due to a mix of very steep wind seas and long period west swell. South winds will gradually lower tonight into early Wednesday morning. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...The storm series moving in this evening and continuing into Wednesday will produce periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt today into tonight. Localized wind gusts to storm force are possible for the waters near Cape Blanco today. Very steep and very high combined seas of 18 to 24 ft are expected due to a mix of very steep wind seas and long period west swell. South winds will gradually lower tonight into early Wednesday morning. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...The storm series moving in this evening and continuing into Wednesday will produce periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt today into tonight. Localized wind gusts to storm force are possible for the waters near Cape Blanco today. Very steep and very high combined seas of 18 to 24 ft are expected due to a mix of very steep wind seas and long period west swell. South winds will gradually lower tonight into early Wednesday morning. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...The storm series moving in this evening and continuing into Wednesday will produce periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt today into tonight. Localized wind gusts to storm force are possible for the waters near Cape Blanco today. Very steep and very high combined seas of 18 to 24 ft are expected due to a mix of very steep wind seas and long period west swell. South winds will gradually lower tonight into early Wednesday morning. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...The storm series moving in this evening and continuing into Wednesday will produce periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather