CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 19, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 157 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet at 15 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM to noon PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 14 to 17 feet at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...Until noon PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt expected. * WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet at 16 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM to noon PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.