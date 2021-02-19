CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 208 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 ft at 13 seconds, increasing to 10 to 13 feet Saturday. * WHERE...All areas through Saturday night. Sunday, all areas mainly north of Port Orford. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 ft at 13 seconds, increasing to 10 to 13 feet Saturday. * WHERE...All areas through Saturday night. Sunday, all areas mainly north of Port Orford. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 ft at 13 seconds, increasing to 10 to 13 feet Saturday. * WHERE...All areas through Saturday night. Sunday, all areas mainly north of Port Orford. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 ft at 13 seconds, increasing to 10 to 13 feet Saturday. * WHERE...All areas through Saturday night. Sunday, all areas mainly north of Port Orford. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather