CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

258 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING

TO 6 AM PST TUESDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 11 to 13 feet expected. For

the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 13 to 15 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to

6 AM PST Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday morning

through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO MIDNIGHT PST TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

10 to 14 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to midnight PST Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet. For the Gale

Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

14 to 16 feet possible.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Wednesday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

