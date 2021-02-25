CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 25, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 249 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 35 kt and combined seas of 4 to 6 feet are expected when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands and East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest from Ventura to Santa Monica out to Anacapa and Santa Cruz Islands, and south of Palos Verdes out to Catalina Island. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt and combined seas of 14 to 18 feet are possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 35 kt and combined seas of 12 to 15 feet are possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas.