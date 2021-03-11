CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 12, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

258 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

8 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

6 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

