CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 18, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 233 AM PDT Wed Mar 17 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather