CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 15, 2021

_____

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

243 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

northerly seas 10 to 12 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north

winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts 25 to 35 kt and steep, northerly

seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...The Hazardous Seas Warning is for areas beyond 15 NM of

the coast south of Port Orford early this morning and then for

areas between 10 and 40 NM of the coast from Crook Point

southward this evening into tonight. Otherwise, Small Craft

Advisory conditions are expected.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas in the Hazardous Seas Warning area. Remain in port, seek

safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe

conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 25 kt

with gusts 25 to as high as 35 kt and steep, northerly seas 6

to 9 ft.

* WHERE...Nearly all of the area except for sheltered areas near

the coast.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 25 kt

with gusts 25 to as high as 35 kt and steep, northerly seas 6

to 9 ft.

* WHERE...Nearly all of the area except for sheltered areas near

the coast.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

