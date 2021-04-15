CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 15, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 230 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather