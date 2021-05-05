CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 5, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 233 AM PDT Wed May 5 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather