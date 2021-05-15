CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 16, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 247 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 13 to 15 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 12 to 15 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather