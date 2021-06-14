CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 15, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 202 AM PDT Mon Jun 14 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet at 9 seconds possible. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 10 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 10 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 10 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 9 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 9 seconds expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. 