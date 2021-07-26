CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

142 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and steep

to very steep wind driven seas 7 to 11 ft.

* WHERE...Very steep warning level seas are expected from Gold

Beach southward and beyond 8 to 10 nm from shore. All other

areas can expect conditions hazardous to small craft..

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For

the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather