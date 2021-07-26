CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 27, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 142 AM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and steep to very steep wind driven seas 7 to 11 ft. * WHERE...Very steep warning level seas are expected from Gold Beach southward and beyond 8 to 10 nm from shore. All other areas can expect conditions hazardous to small craft.. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Copyright 2021 AccuWeather