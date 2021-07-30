CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 31, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 200 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep wind-driven seas 5 to 7 ft expected. * WHERE...Near Cape Blanco and 3 to 20 miles from shore between Cape Blanco and Pt. St. George, except near Brookings. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep wind-driven seas 5 to 7 ft expected. * WHERE...Near Cape Blanco and 3 to 20 miles from shore between Cape Blanco and Pt. St. George, except near Brookings. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep wind-driven seas 5 to 7 ft expected. * WHERE...Near Cape Blanco and 3 to 20 miles from shore between Cape Blanco and Pt. St. George, except near Brookings. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep wind-driven seas 5 to 7 ft expected. * WHERE...Near Cape Blanco and 3 to 20 miles from shore between Cape Blanco and Pt. St. George, except near Brookings. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather