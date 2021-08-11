CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 11, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1223 AM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE ACROSS THE SOUTHERN

COASTAL WATERS FROM SAN MATEO POINT THROUGH THE SAN PEDRO CHANNEL

INCLUDING CATALINA ISLAND THROUGH MID MORNING...

A moist and unstable air mass will bring the potential for

isolated thunderstorms to the southern portion of the coastal

waters, mainly from San Mateo Point through the San Pedro Channel

including Catalina Island. Any thunderstorm that forms will be

capable of producing local gusty eratic winds and rough seas,

and dangerous lightning.

