CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 2, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM

PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very

steep seas 7 to 12 ft. Lower winds and seas north of Gold

Beach.

* WHERE...Gale force winds and hazardous seas south of Gold

Beach between 5 and 35 nm from shore. Small Craft conditions

will cover all other areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM

PDT Thursday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT

this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather