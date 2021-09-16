CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 17, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

317 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and seas 13

to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

