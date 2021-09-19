CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 20, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

226 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, steep west to northwest

swell of 8 to 10 ft at 12 seconds. North winds increasing to 20

to 30 kt on Monday with gusts to 35 kt. For the Hazardous Seas

Watch, seas possibly becoming very steep and wind-driven with

wave heights of 9 to 11 ft.

* WHERE...For the Small Craft Advisory, all areas. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, mainly beyond 3 NM from shore.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Monday.

For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Monday afternoon through

late Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially

hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, steep west to northwest

swell of 9 to 11 ft at 12 to 13 seconds. North winds increasing

to 20 to 30 kt on Monday with gusts to 35 kt. For the Hazardous

Seas Watch, seas possibly becoming very steep and wind-driven

with wave heights of 9 to 13 ft.

* WHERE...All areas for both the Small Craft Advisory and the

Hazardous Seas watch.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Monday.

For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Monday afternoon through

late Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially

hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, steep west to northwest

swell of 9 to 11 ft at 12 to 13 seconds. North winds increasing

to 20 to 30 kt on Monday with gusts to 35 kt. For the Hazardous

Seas Watch, seas possibly becoming very steep and wind-driven

with wave heights of 9 to 13 ft.

* WHERE...All areas for both the Small Craft Advisory and the

Hazardous Seas watch.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Monday.

For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Monday afternoon through

late Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially

hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

