CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 20, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 226 AM PDT Sun Sep 19 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, steep west to northwest swell of 8 to 10 ft at 12 seconds. North winds increasing to 20 to 30 kt on Monday with gusts to 35 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, seas possibly becoming very steep and wind-driven with wave heights of 9 to 11 ft. * WHERE...For the Small Craft Advisory, all areas. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, mainly beyond 3 NM from shore. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Monday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. North winds increasing to 20 to 30 kt on Monday with gusts to 35 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, seas possibly becoming very steep and wind-driven with wave heights of 9 to 13 ft. * WHERE...All areas for both the Small Craft Advisory and the Hazardous Seas watch. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Monday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very steep sea conditions.