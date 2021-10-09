CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 12, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 249 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...North to northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft. A dominant period of 7 seconds on Sunday morning will gradually lengthen to 13 seconds on Monday night. * WHERE...All of the waters with steep seas developing first in the outer portion north of Cape Blanco on Sunday morning. Seas then build into Monday and remain steep at least through Monday night. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 15 to 20 feet at 6 seconds possible. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 16 feet at 7 seconds possible. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet at 6 seconds possible. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 PM PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet at 6 seconds possible. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 15 to 20 feet at 6 seconds possible. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 16 feet at 7 seconds possible. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet at 6 seconds possible. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 PM PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet at 6 seconds possible. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. 