CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 10, 2021

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

243 AM PDT Sun Oct 10 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet at 12 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM

PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 12 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM

PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 14 to 19 feet at 10 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to

30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 12

seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM

PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this

morning to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 13 to 18 feet at 11 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to

30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM

PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this

afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 10 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to

30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

