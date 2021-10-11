CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 12, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

306 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING

TO 11 AM TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with

gusts 35 to 40 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet. For the Small Craft

Advisory, winds and seas will decrease after 11 PM tonight,

becoming northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border

Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 11 PM today. For the

Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM today to 11 AM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 11 AM TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts 25 to 33 kt and

combined seas of 6 to 10 feet expected with steep waves.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican

Border and out to 60 nm including San Clemente Island.

* WHEN...From 1 PM today to 11 AM Tuesday. The strongest, most

widespread winds and highest seas will be late this afternoon

through early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING

TO 11 AM TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with

gusts 35 to 40 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet. For the Small Craft

Advisory, winds and seas will decrease after 11 PM tonight,

becoming northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border

Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 11 PM today. For the

Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM today to 11 AM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather